UK will have power to enforce quarantine - Health Secretary

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday the UK government will "take the powers" needed to make sure it can quarantine people if they are a risk to public health.

Hancock said he doubted the powers would need to be used very much as "people are being very responsible" but amid panic-buying he also urged the British public to "buy what you need".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for not implementing more of the measures taken in other European countries, such as increasing social isolation and banning mass gatherings.

Hancock, however, said the government's plan was based on credible scientific advice, adding that the underlying data used for its modeling would be published in the coming days.

He added that the government was ready to ban mass gatherings if necessary.




