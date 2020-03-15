Global  

Coronavirus: Pakistan minister raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams

Coronavirus: Pakistan minister raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams

Coronavirus: Pakistan minister raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams

Pakistan raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the SAARC video conference meant to be a platform for brainstorming on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chose to skip the virtual meeting which was attended by the de facto heads of state of all the other member nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

Zafar Mirza, who attended the meeting in Khan's stead, raised the issue of J&K, claiming that the 'lockdown' in the region should be removed to allow better response to Coronavirus.

