UK virus deaths rise to 35 as elderly will be told to isolate 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:41s - Published UK virus deaths rise to 35 as elderly will be told to isolate Thirty five people have now died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus following the largest increase in deaths in a 24-hour period.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Iran reports 113 new virus deaths as containment concerns mount Official says 'many' of the dead were otherwise healthy, a rare admission the virus does not only...

Al Jazeera - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like