Calm day at the beach, but not quite swimming weather

An overcast day on the east coast.



Tweets about this Sally frise RT @GwynGB: The calm before the storm - quite literally #StormCiara Doubt we will be on the beach for #walkies tomorrow https://t.co/BVf8Q… 5 days ago ђ๏гรєฬ๏๓єภ ๏Ŧ Շђє ๓๒Շเ Every now and then a heavily tattooed blue-eyed ENTP lady, really quite cool, calm and collected, sporting a powder… https://t.co/x1J7zAbuqg 1 week ago