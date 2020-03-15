Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Calm day at the beach, but not quite swimming weather

Calm day at the beach, but not quite swimming weather

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Calm day at the beach, but not quite swimming weather
An overcast day on the east coast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FriseSally

Sally frise RT @GwynGB: The calm before the storm - quite literally #StormCiara Doubt we will be on the beach for #walkies tomorrow https://t.co/BVf8Q… 5 days ago

MBTIhorsewomen

ђ๏гรєฬ๏๓єภ ๏Ŧ Շђє ๓๒Շเ Every now and then a heavily tattooed blue-eyed ENTP lady, really quite cool, calm and collected, sporting a powder… https://t.co/x1J7zAbuqg 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.