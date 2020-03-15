Global  

Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn

Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn
President Trump tweeted about Michael Flynn.
Trump considering 'full pardon' for disgraced ex-aide Michael Flynn

Donald Trump has revealed he is considering a "full pardon" for Michael Flynn, his first national...
Trump 'strongly considering' Flynn pardon

President Trump announced Sunday that he is "strongly considering" a pardon for former National...
wowwgran

Sunny Armer RT @MSNBC: NEW: Amid coronavirus crisis, President Trump says he is strongly considering "a full pardon" for his former national security a… 14 seconds ago

pj_port

PJ Port RT @greeks_4Trump: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "Strongly Considering a F… 34 seconds ago

kybellcountydem

Bell County KY Democrats RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump says he is "strongly considering" full pardon of Michael Flynn https://t.co/FtvrVgtyCA https://t.co/g0WyzV… 36 seconds ago

Morgan3839

Morgan RT @MissesJ3: @QBlueSkyQ its a done deal. 🐸President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "… 41 seconds ago

thebuzzybeehive

Kristine Shaw Trump says he is 'strongly considering' full pardon of Michael Flynn https://t.co/6JW8cwhyKl 47 seconds ago

rk55mk

🇺🇸Randy L RUN BERNIE RUN ❤️🍿😂 🇺🇸 MAGA KAG RT @kenningtonsays: As he should. @GenFlynn should receive a full pardon for the left's coup on HIM! The RT photo was BS & a set up for fut… 52 seconds ago

JeaniefaetroonJ

J Cain RT @readyletsgo27: This was a setup from the very beginning. Pardon @GenFlynn now. This man and his family have suffered long enough. Presi… 1 minute ago

RicardoAdams

Ric Adams RT @gatewaypundit: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "Strongly Considering a F… 1 minute ago


As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn [Video]

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday he's "strongly considering" pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Without evidence, Flynn's legal team has accused the FBI of manipulating..

