BREAKING: Pipeline explosion in Abule Ado, Lagos

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s
Recent related news from verified sources

Nigeria: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Abule Ado in Lagos

[Vanguard] Some parts of Abule ado in Amuwo-Odofin local government area, along Badagry/Mile 2...
allAfrica.com - Published

Nigeria: Lagos Explosion Destroyed Over 50 Houses, Says NEMA Chief

[Vanguard] The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says over 50 buildings were destroyed in...
allAfrica.com - Published


Tweets about this

Biafraspiritv

Biafra Spirit Tv Breaking !!! Pipeline explosion in Abule Ado Satellite Town , Lagos on 1... https://t.co/NPnCEeQx5C via @YouTube 16 minutes ago

GoldenEnudi

Enudi Golden Breaking: Another Pipeline Explosion Rocks Abule Ado, Festac In Lagos (Video) #pipelineexplosion #festacexplosion https://t.co/076Bh3YBRW 1 hour ago

GoldenEnudi

Enudi Golden Breaking: Another Pipeline Explosion Rocks Abule Ado, Festac In Lagos (Video) https://t.co/076Bh4gdgw https://t.co/hHlHooJ2c4 1 hour ago

Johniky5

John iky RT @africatt: What was an oil pipeline doing in Lagos? Is there oil and gas in Lagos? https://t.co/56X3Ih6dTw 3 hours ago

vamiroid_Tee

Chibundu Temple RT @sweetposer: Sunday March 15, 2020 9:04am Breaking News NNPC Oil pipeline explosion rocks Abule Ado area of Amuwo Odofin LG. Many buil… 5 hours ago

africatt

OnyeWawa What was an oil pipeline doing in Lagos? Is there oil and gas in Lagos? https://t.co/56X3Ih6dTw 12 hours ago

369vibes

Infolink69 News room Breaking:Catholic Rev.Sister dies while rescuing students after pipeline explosion in Abule Ado lagos https://t.co/H3S5jck47Y 14 hours ago

369vibes

Infolink69 News room Breaking: Catholic Rev.Sister dies while rescuing students after pipeline explosion in Abule Ado lagos https://t.co/H3S5jck47Y 14 hours ago

