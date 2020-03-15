Global  

Want to restore statehood soon: Amit Shah in meet with J&K's new Apni Party

Want to restore statehood soon: Amit Shah in meet with J&K's new Apni Party

Want to restore statehood soon: Amit Shah in meet with J&K's new Apni Party

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a delegation of politicians from Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation consisted of members of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, a new front founded by Syed Altaf Bukhari.

The meeting took place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the 24-member team.

Bukhari launched the new party on March 8, 2020, seven months after the abrogation of J&K's special status and the Parliament's decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Bukhari said that he discussed restoration of J&K's statehood, the detention of politicians, fear of demographic change, and delimitation ahead of Assembly polls in the UT.

