Fauci To America: Get Ready To Hunker Down

Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

According to Politico, he wants Americans to get read to hunker down during the coronavirus crisis.

The nation’s top infectious diseases expert urged Americans to help contain and mitigate the spread of a virus that could kill hundreds of thousands of people.

I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing.

