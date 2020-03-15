Global  

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights

The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse

American Airlines Inc said Saturday it plans to cut 75% of its international flights through May 6...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NewsybizjournalsTechCrunch


Coronavirus: Orlando sees uptick in flights as rest of world cuts back

As air travel around the globe shrinks due to the fears of the coronavirus, Orlando's primary air hub...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

chill_canada

TheChillOutCafeCanada RT @CBCNews: American's sweeping cuts include suspending nearly all long-haul international flights to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand… 55 minutes ago

Ermide1

Ermide RT @BrianEntin: American Airlines has announced it's cutting international flights by 75% until May 6th. -They will still operate one fligh… 1 hour ago

CBCNews

CBC News American's sweeping cuts include suspending nearly all long-haul international flights to Asia, Australia, Europe,… https://t.co/HlpBxGWxcH 2 hours ago

_jasmine

_jasmine @cruffalo01 @mikiebarb I don't think that was communicated well, but also american airlines is suspending 75% or in… https://t.co/IgwyfSaD87 4 hours ago

Small_Meadow

Adam Littlefield Welp. This isn't good news. >Reduce international capacity by 75% year over year — from March 16 to May 6 >Suspen… https://t.co/PCWQnmgL32 4 hours ago

JeanJuniel

Jean Juniel RT @wfaa: The Fort Worth-based carrier is moving up the retirement date for its Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft fleets and suspending all hirin… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Relieved Americans Arrive At Miami International Airport Ahead Of European Travel Ban [Video]

Relieved Americans Arrive At Miami International Airport Ahead Of European Travel Ban

Airline passengers arriving at Miami International Airport Friday afternoon are happy they made it back to the U.S. before airlines cut back flights due to the coronavirus European travel ban which..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:54Published
American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the company's pilots union, the pilot is currently undergoing treatment.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:42Published
