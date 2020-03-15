Nike Closes All US Stores For 2 Weeks

Global  

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Nike is closing many of its stores across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on March 16, Nike stores in the US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand will stay shut down through March 27.

In a statement, the retail giant said the closures are meant to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has rapidly spread across the globe, infecting more than 150,000 people and killing over 5,700.

