Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he tested negative for the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, there were false reports saying the president tested positive.

Bolsonaro said on Twitter: “DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE MEDIA FAKE NEWS!” Similar reports are circulating about President Donald Trump, who came into contact with someones who tested positive for the virus.

And while at first Trump didn’t want to be tested, he took the test and showed he was negative for the virus.