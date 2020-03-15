Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis?

The partisan split on how President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic is wide.

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows that while 81% of Republican voters approve, 84% of Democrats disapprove.

According to Politico, among independent voters, 43% approve of the president's performance, and 52% disapprove.

More strikingly, a significant share of voters, mostly Republicans, say they don’t expect the outbreak to have major effects on their daily lives.