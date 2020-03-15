Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Middle East > Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 07:16s - Published < > Embed
Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

It is the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly 100 to 611

The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose on Saturday to 611, up nearly 100 from a day...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraCTV NewsZee NewsReuters India


Coronavirus outbreak: Iran reports 54 new deaths, highest death toll in a day

Iran's Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour informed that a total of 881 new cases had been confirmed,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day: https://t.co/WutjYVV5m3 #Tehran 3 seconds ago

casscanthang

Cassanova RT @shafieikeyvan: As of today, the Iran death toll from coronavirus rose to 724, with 14,000 diagnosed cases. I can't even begin to descri… 3 minutes ago

DrJBop

❌JBop ❌ RT @CNBCTV18Live: From Reuters | Iran says 1,209 confirmed new cases of #coronavirus in the past 24 hours – Health official tweets Iran’s… 4 minutes ago

yajna93

Yajnavalkya Sinha RT @A_Jafarzadeh: Death toll on #coronavirus in Iran surpasses 4,900 in 182 cities; 696 in Tehran, 657 in Gilan, and 424 in Mazandaran prov… 5 minutes ago

Julio_Vaisman

Julio Vaisman @realDonaldTrump #CoronaVirus: Death Toll x Critical Cases 3,2K China 3,2K 1,8K Italy 1,6K 724 Iran ? 292 Spain 2… https://t.co/hmE1Z41N08 5 minutes ago

iftulfira

عريڤ لوطڤي RT @501Awani: Roundup: Iran's COVID-19 cases soar to near 14,000 amid raging epidemic, with death toll reaching 724. #AWANInews #AWANIpagi… 10 minutes ago

haroonakrum

Haroon Akram RT @IndianExpress: More Indians return from Iran; death toll crosses 1,800 in Italy Follow Coronavirus LIVE here https://t.co/myeTjSjjLT 11 minutes ago

impressionsAS

Ankit Srivastava RT @news18dotcom: A fresh batch of 53 Indians, comprising 52 students and one teacher, arrived from Tehran and Shiraz in Iran today. #Coro… 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published
Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus [Video]

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said U.S. sanctions “severely hampered” Iran’s ability to fight the coronavirus. According to Reuters, the death toll rose to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.