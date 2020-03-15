Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Germany > Coronavirus latest: Germany to close borders with five countries

Coronavirus latest: Germany to close borders with five countries

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus latest: Germany to close borders with five countries

Coronavirus latest: Germany to close borders with five countries

People who commute across the border to work will still be able to cross, as will goods.

However, people "without a valid reason to travel will no longer be allowed to enter and leave” Germany, said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NickSquires1

Nick Squires RT @Telegraph: The coronavirus pandemic has called into question the European Union’s ability to lead a coordinated response https://t.co/g… 12 minutes ago

marceyplay

Marcey Anderson Coronavirus latest: Germany to close borders with five countries https://t.co/HoCBDYpbhl via @YouTube 37 minutes ago

katpawsclaws

Just Kat RT @Bud_Doggin: The EU was founded on the principles of Open Borders and a One Europe model. Now they are closing their borders. It makes m… 2 hours ago

katpawsclaws

Just Kat Germany becomes latest to close borders as coronavirus tests EU solidarity 🤙🤙 https://t.co/MRwWyLVXcl 2 hours ago

sherrydevries

Sherry DeVries RT @Frommers: #Norway expels foreigners, US governors order bars & #restaurants to close, #Germany closes its borders. Keep an eye on #coro… 3 hours ago

Frommers

Frommer's #Norway expels foreigners, US governors order bars & #restaurants to close, #Germany closes its borders. Keep an ey… https://t.co/fWXkCXgGP8 3 hours ago

bocaboy1970

Steven 🇩🇪 #Coronavirus latest: #Germany to close borders with five countries https://t.co/NL7CNCbGky 3 hours ago

DCifuentesJ

Daniel Cifuentes @chayoteCR @jeudyx @MadriCR @delfinomachin "We are not closing the borders, that is what they do in North Korea," h… https://t.co/laQOoqGNAB 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denmark To Shut Borders [Video]

Denmark To Shut Borders

A small country in Scandinavia is taking travel precautions seriously, like many other countries. Denmark will temporarily close its borders on Saturday for non-citizens. The Danish PM Mette..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus spreads across Europe [Video]

Coronavirus spreads across Europe

Countries sharing a border with Italy are on high alert but how easy is it to move freely between the Schengen borders?

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:35Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.