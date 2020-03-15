Impeachment Attorney Who Couldn't Get Coronavirus Test Now Tests Positive

Daniel Goldman was the lead counsel on the House Intelligence Committee.

He spearheaded the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

He was also the chief litigator on the Democratic side.

According to Business Insider, Goldman has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was previously unsuccessful in getting tested for the coronavirus after experiencing "a fever and a headache." Goldman in recent days has publicly objected to the 'shameful' lack of access to coronavirus testing in New York.

Let's be very clear: unless you have pneumonia and traveled to one of 5 high-risk countries recently, you can NOT get a [coronavirus] test in New York City.

