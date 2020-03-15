3800 Passengers Disembark Miami Cruise Ship With Absolutely No Screening For Coronavirus

More than 3,800 passengers disembarked from cruise ship MSC Meraviglia in Miami, Florida, on Sunday.

But according to Business Insider, they got off board without any type of screening for illness or potential coronavirus infections.

When I say there was no check, there was none whatsoever.

I expected us to have some kind of a screening.

They didn't do a single thing.

Passenger, MSC Meraviglia A previous passenger on that same ship disembarked on March 8th, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Unlike other cruises with coronavirus concerns, the MSC Meraviglia wasn't held offshore to test passengers and crew.

Instead, the cruise docked and disembarked normally on Sunday, with clearance from US health authorities.