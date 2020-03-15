Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 3800 Passengers Disembark Miami Cruise Ship With Absolutely No Screening For Coronavirus

3800 Passengers Disembark Miami Cruise Ship With Absolutely No Screening For Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
3800 Passengers Disembark Miami Cruise Ship With Absolutely No Screening For Coronavirus

3800 Passengers Disembark Miami Cruise Ship With Absolutely No Screening For Coronavirus

More than 3,800 passengers disembarked from cruise ship MSC Meraviglia in Miami, Florida, on Sunday.

But according to Business Insider, they got off board without any type of screening for illness or potential coronavirus infections.

When I say there was no check, there was none whatsoever.

I expected us to have some kind of a screening.

They didn't do a single thing.

Passenger, MSC Meraviglia A previous passenger on that same ship disembarked on March 8th, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Unlike other cruises with coronavirus concerns, the MSC Meraviglia wasn't held offshore to test passengers and crew.

Instead, the cruise docked and disembarked normally on Sunday, with clearance from US health authorities.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘It Looks Like A War Zone’: Miami Passenger On Board Coronavirus-Striken Grand Princess In California

A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases that forced it to idle off the California coast for...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California with 3,500 aboard

SAN FRANCISCO — A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland,...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Realhum66478991

Realhuman RT @josephd47368663: @CincySwifty @KatyTurNBC @MSNBC @maddow A cruise ship allowed about 3800 travelers to disembark in Miami without scree… 2 hours ago

josephd47368663

joseph dawson @CincySwifty @KatyTurNBC @MSNBC @maddow A cruise ship allowed about 3800 travelers to disembark in Miami without sc… https://t.co/v8YHf2yJNO 2 hours ago

PeterSt19781532

Peter Stevens @mercie246 REALLY? How about the cruise ship in Miami they just let disembark with like 3800 passengers? All who co… https://t.co/UuBazsnsbt 2 hours ago

rv_russo

Roberta Russo @realDonaldTrump @CDCgov What happened at O'Hare airport? Federal gov dropped the ball. Why were cruise ship pass… https://t.co/ai4UfCjubU 2 hours ago

Rima_Regas

Rima Regas, Blog#42 BREAKING: A cruise ship allowed thousands of passengers to disembark in Miami Sunday without undergoing screening j… https://t.co/Nj9DGBJLsh 3 hours ago

Wetonia3

Wetonia A cruise ship allowed thousands of passengers to disembark in Miami Sunday without undergoing screening just days a… https://t.co/J1zJoeO085 3 hours ago

DavidLBernstein

David Bernstein I don’t get these mishaps: Cruise passengers disembark in Miami without medical screenings | Miami Herald https://t.co/hjqAuQFJfQ 3 hours ago

martini__shot

MartiniShot RT @ErickFernandez: A cruise ship allowed thousands of passengers to disembark in Miami Sunday without undergoing screening just days after… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Photos May Show Health, Safety Mismanagement At Travis AFB [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Photos May Show Health, Safety Mismanagement At Travis AFB

Some 800 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers now quarantined for the coronavirus at Travis have dubbed the experience "Camp Corona." The sent photos to a California lawmaker that appear to show..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:43Published
Coronavirus Impact: Cruise ship passengers frustrated, remain untested [Video]

Coronavirus Impact: Cruise ship passengers frustrated, remain untested

Coronavirus Impact: Cruise ship passengers frustrated, remain untested.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.