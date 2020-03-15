Global  

Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules

Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules
Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules
Fed takes emergency steps to slash rates and ease bank rules

Starting tomorrow.

In more breaking news... the federal reserve has slashed the interest rate to near zero.

This was an emergency action that just happened within the last hour.

The rate dropped a full percentage point.

The central bank said the effects of the covid-19 outbreak pose risks to the economic outlook.

The last time the feds cut rates to zero was during the global financial crisis just over a decade ago.

The c-b-s evening news will have more coming up



