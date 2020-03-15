Global  

U.S. eyes aid for airlines, 'significant' coronavirus stimulus package

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS&apos;s &quot;Face the Nation&quot; program the administration would discuss &quot;a number of new proposals&quot; for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week.

