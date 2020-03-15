Berlin trying to block U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine

Global  

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

