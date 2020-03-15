Coronavirus News Conference Extra: Gov. Newsom Responds to Reporter Questions 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:12s - Published Coronavirus News Conference Extra: Gov. Newsom Responds to Reporter Questions After announcing sweeping new restrictions at a Sunday press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom replied to reporters' questions about bar/nightclub closings and other issues. (3-15-20)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this mark smith RT @essenviews: Trump says that those that do not need a virus test won't get one...he said there would be 500,000 extra tests available ne… 1 day ago Thoton Akimoto 🇮🇹 RT @kat_hara_Nikkei: After Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's special news conference on the new #coronavirus situations, hashtag #安倍やめろ (Step dow… 1 day ago Katsuhiko Hara After Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's special news conference on the new #coronavirus situations, hashtag #安倍やめろ (Step… https://t.co/4r9nTnrHxB 2 days ago