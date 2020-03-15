Global  

Educators React To Executive Order Temporarily Closing Schools In Minnesota

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:40s - Published < > Embed
The governor says for now the plan is for schools to be closed until March 27.

Individual districts will decide whether or not to close on Monday and Tuesday, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (3:40).

WCCO 4 News at 5:30 - March 15, 2020

