King Soopers Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

King Soopers Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

King Soopers Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

King Soopers officials say an employee at a store on Chestnut Place, near 20th and Wewatta Streets, tested positive for COVID-19.

Denver King Soopers employee tests positive for coronavirus as stores grapple with high demand

A King Soopers employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus as the grocery chain grapples...
