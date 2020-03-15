Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florida National Guard to activate medical task force, assist in South Florida

Florida National Guard to activate medical task force, assist in South Florida

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Florida National Guard to activate medical task force, assist in South Florida

Florida National Guard to activate medical task force, assist in South Florida

The Florida National Guard announced Sunday it will activate a special task force to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in Florida.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrowdedHead

CrowdedHead Hey @GavinNewsom can we do this? Florida to activate National Guard to help with virus tests https://t.co/JyLGk0o4hC #COVID19 #coronavirus 2 hours ago

shoutgracegrace

💎Shalom Maria RT @love4thegameAK: 👀👀 Multiple states activate National Guard to help fight coronavirus Those states include California, Florida, Georgi… 20 hours ago

ritacolleen

Rita Solnet RT @BryanAvilaFL: I want to thank @GovRonDeSantis for his leadership during this critical time. I will be joining my @FLGuard unit immediat… 23 hours ago

abbeludwig

abbeludwig #TeamPelosi 🌊🌴✌ Not a fan, but it Took Brass Ones For Ron DeSantis To Declare A State Emergency Days Before Trump Decided To Admit… https://t.co/Acb28euoO0 1 day ago

tiptoe2810

Tommy Florida National Guard to activate medical task force, assist in South Florida The Florida National Guard announce… https://t.co/6kVl8XmxD2 1 day ago

PixelNig

PixelNig This is a true story Florida governor: Coronavirus is strong. activate the Florida national guard. National guard… https://t.co/iKGZ4QBlmH 1 day ago

Telfonix

Telfonix.com Florida National Guard to activate medical task force, assist in South Florida https://t.co/56h4pLxcXy 2 days ago

UncensoredRprt

Francesco Abbruzzino with The Scoop Florida National Guard to activate medical task force, assist in South Florida https://t.co/9M2YdmPchb 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Sex Trafficking [Video]

Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Sex Trafficking

CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the work being down by the Human Trafficking Task Force.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:23Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.