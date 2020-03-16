Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tampa Bay area churches make changes amid Coronavirus concerns

Tampa Bay area churches make changes amid Coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Tampa Bay area churches make changes amid Coronavirus concerns

Tampa Bay area churches make changes amid Coronavirus concerns

As a precaution during coronavirus concerns, several Tampa Bay area churches are holding streaming services for at least the next couple of weeks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abcactionnews

ABC Action News We wanted to do what we could to lower the curve of the pandemic spreading and we felt like this was the best way w… https://t.co/iq5v8gY4J0 1 day ago

HaleyBullNews

Haley Bull Tampa Bay Area churches are making Sunday services streaming services amid Coronavirus concerns: https://t.co/WZwOoXb9sL 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns

The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:20Published
Coronavirus forces brides to make changes [Video]

Coronavirus forces brides to make changes

The coronavirus pandemic is causing many Tampa Bay area brides to make changes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.