Funeral Arrangements Made For Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer James O’Connor

O'Connor was killed serving a warrant in Frankford.
INJURED IN THE SHOOTING.IN GERMANTOWN, CRYSTAL CRANMORECBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS."FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS SET FORPHILADELPHIA POLICE CORPORALJAMES O'CONNOR.HE WAS SHOT AND KILLED AS HESERVED ARREST WARRANT INFRANKFORD LAST WEEK.PUBLIC VIEWING SET TO BE HEALTHTHURSDAY AT 6 IN THE EVENING INGIVE INITIAL FUNERAL HOME INNORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA.SECOND VIEWING FOLLOWS FRIDAYMORNING AND THEN THERE WILL BE AMASSIVE CHRISTIAN BURIAL AT NOON




