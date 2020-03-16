Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited

Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 31:14s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited

Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited

Gov.

Charlie Baker ordered all Massachusetts schools close, restaurants only offer take-out, and gatherings with more than 25 people are prohibited.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

emma_liem

Emma Liem Beckett RT @thaiphi_le: Beginning Tuesday, dine-in restaurants will close until April 6. Carryout and delivery are still available. https://t.co/m1… 11 minutes ago

devkenn

Devorah Kennedy RT @RepKClark: 🚨 🚨 @MassGovernor announced that #MA schools will be closed through 4/7, and gatherings of 25+ are banned as well as on-site… 12 minutes ago

thaiphi_le

Thai Phi Le Beginning Tuesday, dine-in restaurants will close until April 6. Carryout and delivery are still available. https://t.co/m1UxYTfQMa 28 minutes ago

ACHSTritons

ACHS Athletics RT @AtlantisChart2: Pursuant to the Governor’s order, Atlantis Charter School will be closed until at least April 6th. The school will be s… 1 hour ago

AtlantisChart2

Atlantis Charter School Pursuant to the Governor’s order, Atlantis Charter School will be closed until at least April 6th. The school will… https://t.co/iAPhknXD9D 1 hour ago

AVusk

Alex Vuskovic RT @BeckyWGrossman: Glad to see aggressive intervention from the state. This will be a challenging period for many of us. I urge everyone t… 1 hour ago

BeckyWGrossman

Becky W. Grossman Glad to see aggressive intervention from the state. This will be a challenging period for many of us. I urge everyo… https://t.co/Jt8cGJn8ao 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announces statewide school closure [Video]

Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announces statewide school closure

Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced Sunday a statewide closure of Arizona schools from March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:19Published
All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Senegal’s president on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, Senegal President Macky Sall also cancelled religious festivals in response..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.