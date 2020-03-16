Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > West 6th plus mental health

West 6th plus mental health

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
West 6th plus mental health
Tips to remain calm through it all
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

West 6th plus mental health

Sixth brewing announced today its closing its taprooms tonight at 7 until further notice.

Production schedule is also going to be changing to help keep workers at a safe distance.

### and as this continues... the state is offering tips on how to keep up your mental health up..and stable as most of us spend more time isolated and anxious about the virus.

Dr. allen brenzel from the state department of behavioral health says uncertainty leads to anxiety.

To use that anxiety to protect you, not overwhelm you...brenzel suggests: ...staying informed...but not overwhelming yourself with too much information.

...trying to keep up your routine as much as possible.

...taking care of yourself with a good diet, sleep, and exericse...especially outdoors.

...he also recommends talking to kids honestly...and modeling good hygiene for them.

### and i know george can agree to this...don't forget the power of a good deep calming breath....as far as weather this week you can expect a lot going on ...here's meteorologist



Recent related news from verified sources

This app developed in Nottingham can diagnose mental health conditions from your face and voice

This app developed in Nottingham can diagnose mental health conditions from your face and voiceDevelopers think the app will 'put the ability to monitor mental health into the hands of...
Nottingham Post - Published

How to protect your mental health

Advice on protecting your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThickJoonTiddie

Momoz 🥟⁷ || UGH! || Mili RT @OnlyOT7sAllowed: @YoutubeDistant @fermt_13 @Yasouwildforbts @Froste They're also big because they're the antithesis of K-pop. They writ… 3 days ago

OnlyOT7sAllowed

Rani ⁷ @YoutubeDistant @fermt_13 @Yasouwildforbts @Froste They're also big because they're the antithesis of K-pop. They w… https://t.co/iC9hucoH6h 4 days ago

thug_nasty_thug

Sun Wu-Bong @champagneroses @reeconasty @ThatQueenVi @NosajxjasoN @Neida_west @bellewooods That’s just mental gymnastics to jus… https://t.co/ic3lkbU8qq 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Are you stressing about the coronavirus? The stock market? Tornadoes? Read this. [Video]

Are you stressing about the coronavirus? The stock market? Tornadoes? Read this.

If you find yourself stressing about the state of the world these days, Nashville-based mental health therapist Cris Cannon offers advice to keep things in control and in perspective.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:39Published
Mental health during shutdown [Video]

Mental health during shutdown

Mental health during shutdown

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.