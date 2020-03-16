Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All Connecticut Public Schools Closed Starting Tuesday

All Connecticut Public Schools Closed Starting Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
All Connecticut Public Schools Closed Starting Tuesday

All Connecticut Public Schools Closed Starting Tuesday

Connecticut Gov.

Ned Lamont has announced the closures will last until at least March 31.

CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

briweather16

Brian RT @CBSNewYork: #Coronavirus update: Conn. Gov. Lamont says public schools will be closed for at least two weeks. https://t.co/gCijEMT0bG 42 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York #Coronavirus update: Conn. Gov. Lamont says public schools will be closed for at least two weeks. https://t.co/gCijEMT0bG 44 minutes ago

AlRobins2015

Ava RT @AlRobins2015: 🚨🚨AS #COVID_19 CASES GROW IN CONNECTICUT #CT THE GOVERNOR HAS ORDERED ALL SCHOOLS BE CLOSED 🚨🚨Governor closes all CT pub… 1 hour ago

AlRobins2015

Ava 🚨🚨AS #COVID_19 CASES GROW IN CONNECTICUT #CT THE GOVERNOR HAS ORDERED ALL SCHOOLS BE CLOSED 🚨🚨Governor closes all… https://t.co/4hreYrGy1U 2 hours ago

rep_am

Republican American Lamont orders all Connecticut schools closed amid outbreak: HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on S… https://t.co/N3m7EZU0Wq 3 hours ago

Ed_Stories

Andrea Sherman RT @gettinviggy: In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont orders all public schools closed starting March 17 through March 31. He says it could be e… 3 hours ago

ericlandskroner

Eric Landskroner #breaking #Connecticut Governor orders all public schools closed beginning Tuesday. @News12CT https://t.co/Qy6Dw4cvON 3 hours ago

NatalieMigliore

Natalie Migliore Connecticut public schools will be closing as of Tuesday. Governor Lamont says they will remain closed through at least March 31. 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears [Video]

Cincinnati Public Schools cancels some classes, suspends all international trips amid COVID-19 fears

The Academy of World Languages in Evanston got a major scrubdown Tuesday after a staff member voluntarily self quarantined following possible COVID-19 exposure. The canceled international trips spanned..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published
Classroom Crossing [Video]

Classroom Crossing

The 75 second-graders who cross Edwards Road to Hyde Park School’s temporary classrooms each morning do so in pairs, holding hands, accompanied by a pair of teachers who stretch a bright yellow rope..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:17Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.