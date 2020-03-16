Global  

Miriam Margolyes: End of free TV licence for over-75s cruel and heartless

Actress Miriam Margolyes criticises the “cruel” and “heartless” end of the free TV licence for over-75s, and accused Boris Johnson of a “dereliction of duty” on the issue.

Her comments come just 75 days before the universal entitlement is due to be scrapped and replaced with a means-tested benefit.

Margolyes, 78, told the PA news agency that many pensioners will be faced with the possibility of having their “friend” – the TV – taken from them.

