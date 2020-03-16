Ole Miss students leaving dorms amid coronavirus concerns

Cleaning out their dorms after the university asked them to leave campus amid the covid-19 pandemic last week.

Nicole, students i spoke with say their filling moving cart like this one with essentials like clothes and extra food since they don't know how long the university expects them to stay away from campus.

They say this was an understandable, but drastic move by the university in hopes of discouraging the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Nats you don't have to...ok that works.

That'll work!"

Freshman daniel everhart and his mom didn't expect to make the 300 mile trip from waveland mississippi to re pack his dorm so soon into his first year.

Sot daniel everhart, freshman"it definitely threw off some plans that were going on..."

The plan the university announced last week extends spring break and also says the university will hold online classes only starting on the 23rd.

They also encouraged students to return home and stay there to minimize the risk of spreading the covid-19 virus.

So everhart and other students are as grabbing as much as they can .... nats "toiketries, my shoes, my decorations..."

Sot- tekeyra shelton, student"i got like my binders, pencils, jewelry...things like that... in hopes that the new online classes won't ruin their learning experience.

Sot tekeyra shelton, student- "i'm mostly worried about my labs and stuff for chemistry because just for me personally it's way easier to learn.

((butted)) sot daniel everhart, freshman- "i don't have to do study abroad yet, but it definitely changes plans for a lot of people."

Some parents say students aren't the only ones making a lifestyle change.

Sot teresa moses, parent - " of course it will affect day to day because she'll be back in the house."

