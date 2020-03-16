A Children’s Book That Will Inspire Everyone!

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:42s
Helena Ku Rhee spent many nights during her early childhood going to work with her Korean-born parents, who worked as nighttime janitors at a corporate building in Los Angeles.

It was during those long, tiresome nights when Helena's parents inspired her with the gift of imagination.

Through storytelling, her parents created a sense of wonder and magic in that empty office building, an experience that ultimately shaped Helena’s dreams, self-drive and writing aspirations.

The Yale graduate is now the author of “The Paper Kingdom,” a children’s book based on this part of her childhood when her parents worked as night janitors.

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

