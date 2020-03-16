First Statue of Real-Life Women to Be Unveiled in Central Park

Global  

Central Park has more than 800 acres that hold more than 20 sculptures but, not one depicts an actual woman.

There are statues of three female fictional characters: Alice in Wonderland, Mother Goose and William Shakespeare's Juliet, who appear with Romeo.

Now, a piece currently being designed will feature 3 heroes, working together, to change the world.

Created by nationally renowned sculptor, Meredith Bergmann, the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument will depict suffragists Sojourner Truth, Susan B.

Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, all of whom were New Yorkers.

