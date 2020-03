Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:15s - Published Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director Dave Jeppeson were on a conference call which leaves school closures up to local administrators.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators NEWS...BRAD LITTLE IS NOTISSUING A CALL FORSTATEWIDESCHOOL-CLOSURE.IN A CONFERENCECALL WITH SCHOOLLEADERS ACROSSTHE STATE...THE GOVERNORASKED DISTRICTLEADERS TO MAKETHEIR OWNINFORMEDDECISIONS BASED ONSCIENCE ANDCONSULATION WITHLOCAL HEALTHOFFICIALS.ALSO ON THE CALL...IDAHO HEALTH ANDWELFARE DIRECTORDAVE JEPPSEN... SAIDTHE C-D-C... ANDHEALTH ANDWELFARE... PREFERIDAHO SCHOOLSREMAIN OPEN AT THISTIME, BUT HEREALIZES IT'S ALOCAL DECISION.SO FAR... THE BOISESCHOOL DISTRICT ISCLOSING ALLSCHOOLS STARTINGMONDAY..CASSIA, TWIN FALLS,WENDELL ANDLEWISTON SCHOOLDISTRICTS ARE ALSOCLOSING SCHOOLS...WEST ADA SCHOOLSANNOUNCED ITWOULD HOLD CLASSTOMORROW... BUTWILL CONTINUE TOEVALUATE THESITUATION.FOR THE LATESTINFORMATIONREGARDING SCHOOLCLOSURES... VISITOUR WEBSITE, SIX ONYOUR SIDE DOT COM.IN A PRESS RELEASETHIS MORNING... THEIDAHO EDUCATIONASSOCIATION... OR I-E-A... IS CALLING ONTHE GEM STATE TOCLOSE ALLSCHOOLS... FOR ATLEAST THREEWEEKS... INCLUDINGSPRING BREAK... TOHELP ADDRESS THESPREAD OF COVID-19.THE I-E-A BOARD OFDIRECTORS WILL BEISSUING A SERIES OFRECOMMENDATIONSFOR SCHOOLDISTRICTS... IN THE







You Might Like



Tweets about this 6 On Your Side Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators https://t.co/60c1IMl4WZ https://t.co/ACvlSBQmAu 2 hours ago 6 On Your Side Idaho governor, health officials leave school closures up to local administrators https://t.co/CpUCiYbg35 https://t.co/c7yLb33cjR 3 hours ago Heather Manley RT @maggieKTVB7: Official decisions related to school closure won't be made until after a conference call today with Treasure Valley school… 8 hours ago Maggie O'Mara Official decisions related to school closure won't be made until after a conference call today with Treasure Valley… https://t.co/Zdercn26Yj 8 hours ago Jared Brown My COVID-19 story from Idaho, where health officials confirmed the first case in the state yesterday afternoon. Off… https://t.co/lMRoLGOdfw 1 day ago IChooseHope RT @SpokesmanReview: BREAKING: Idaho health officials say the state had its first case of #coronavirus on Friday afternoon. https://t.co/n… 2 days ago SpokesmanReview BREAKING: Idaho health officials say the state had its first case of #coronavirus on Friday afternoon. https://t.co/nZj8aLboT3 2 days ago KECH95 RT @KTVB: #UPDATE: Today at 10 a.m, Governor Brad Little will hold a news conference on the coronavirus. We will carry it LIVE on KTVB, onl… 3 days ago