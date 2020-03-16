Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center closes due to COVID-19 concerns 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:22s - Published Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center closes due to COVID-19 concerns The Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center has closed Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns.

