Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center closes due to COVID-19 concerns

Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center closes due to COVID-19 concerns

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center closes due to COVID-19 concerns

Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center closes due to COVID-19 concerns

The Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center has closed Sunday due to COVID-19 concerns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arizona districts close over coronavirus concerns [Video]

Arizona districts close over coronavirus concerns

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools effective Monday.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:32Published
San Xavier Mission closes for mass, visitors in midst of COVID-19 [Video]

San Xavier Mission closes for mass, visitors in midst of COVID-19

Mission San Xavier del Bac announced it will close for mass and visitors effective March 14.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:55Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.