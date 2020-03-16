Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance

Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance

Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance

On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an unprecedented order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio—effective 9 p.m.

Sunday, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close their doors to face-to-face customers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

steveanost

steve RT @WEWS: BREAKING NEWS https://t.co/K4Q3oz5N9z 24 minutes ago

VoxDeLibertate

VOLO 36 cases and a bonehead establishment repoop shuts down the entire restaurant and bar industry in Ohio. This whole… https://t.co/0D6FQXkDMa 40 minutes ago

deepsouthpolitx

Deep South Politics Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to shut down, and issues unemployment a… https://t.co/kqyfKeOenl 50 minutes ago

MicheleRoberts9

Mikki Roberts Cleveland | Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance https://t.co/RgfKTQ4VpN 1 hour ago

Monica__Jane

Monica Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance https://t.co/QANPf9pReH 1 hour ago

pepofthewild

ρҽρρα 🍄🌿 what is this alternate universe i'm in where Ohio is actually trying https://t.co/d5ZhjJlPdu 1 hour ago

Valafl

Valarie RT @WNDU: BREAKING: Bars and restaurants in Ohio will have to close by 9 p.m. Restaurants are still allowed to serve carry-out and delivery… 2 hours ago

kjmmar

Kim Martin Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance https://t.co/EymqQiA2Wp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.