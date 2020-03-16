Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:54s - Published Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an unprecedented order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio—effective 9 p.m. Sunday, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close their doors to face-to-face customers. 0

