Woman showing symptoms of coronavirus hasn’t been tested due to CDC guidelines

....RELIGIONS ARE TAKINGNON-TRADITIONALAPPROACHES TOWORSHIPING INRESPONSE TO COVID-19SOME LOCALORGANIZATIONS ARECANCELLING THEIRGATHERINGS...WHILEOTHERS MOVE TO ONLINESTREAMS.ACTION NEWS REPORTERALANI LETANG HAS THESTORY...##KUSHMA MAHARAJ -HINDUTEMPLE MONTEREYPENINSULA AUDIO TRACKS"0315 HINDU TEMPLE"00:00;38 "WE ARE PRAYINGFROM HOME , EVERYBODY ISAT HOME, ..WE ARE NOTGATHERING ANY FUCNTIONS"BUTT TOO 00:00:49"WE'VE CANCELLED ALLEVENTS UNTIL MAY" THEHINDU TEMPLE OFMONTEREY PENNINSULNORMALLY MEETS ONCE AMONTH AT THE LOCVETERANS OFFICE SINCETHEY DO NOT HAVE ATEMPLE.IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19....WORSHIP IS ONLYAT HOME..... A MOVE...UNDERSTOOD IN THEHINDU COMMUNITY.KUSHMA MAHARAJ -HINDUTEMPLE MONTEREYPENINSULA AUDIO TRACKS"0315 HINDU TEMPLE"00:01:02 "AND THEY HAVEAGREED, I'VE BEEN SENDIGNMESSAGES AND TALKIGN TOTHEMM.

AND THEYUNDERSTAND EVERYONE HASTO BE AT HOME OR AREAS.MORE PROTECTION ALSOHAPPENING IN THECHRISTIAN COMMUNITY....TWIN LAKES CHURCIN APTOS DELIVERED TOAN EMPTY AUDITORIUMBUT A PACKED ONLINECROWD DURING THEIRLIVE STREAM...RENE SCHLAEPFER-TWINLAKES CHURCH CLIP#160801:14:07 "WE'VE GOTTENTONS, HUNDREDS.LITERALLY PICTURES OFPEOPLE WATCHIG ON THEIRCOMPUTER, WATCHING ONTHEIR TV, IN THEIRPAJAMAS MAKINGPANCAKES, EATINGBREAKFAST..BUTT TOO 01:16:01 "WEACTUALLY HAVE MOREPEOPLE ATTENDING CHURCHTHIS WEEKEND THEN WE DOON A NORMAL WEEKEND.AND ON A NORMALWEEKEND WE HAVEA BOUT3,000," THE PASTOR SAYSNOT HAVING PEOPLE INCHURCH IS NOT OUT OFA SPIRIT OF FEAR BUT OFCOOPERATION OFHEALTH OFFICALTHE PASTOR TELLS USALTHOUGH THIS ISPUSHING US APARTSPACIALLY...IT CANBRING PEOPLE TOGETHERSPIRITUALLY...AS PEOPLE POST THEIRVIEWING PICTURES...THE CHURCH IS ASKINGTHEM TO ANSWER WHATIS THE UPSIDE OF THIS?AND HOW ARE YOUHELPING YOUR NEIGHBO...RENE SCHLAEPFER-TWINLAKES CHURCH CLIP#160801:15:19 "THESE DAYS WITHSCHOOL BEING CLOSED ANDEVEN PRESCHOOLS BEINGCLOSED, PEOPLE HAVENEIGHBORS WITH CHILDRENAND THEY DON'T KNOW WHATTO DO.CAN THEY GO TO WORK?

CANSOMEBODY WATCH THEIRKIDS?

AND SO WE'VE HADPEOPLE STEP UP AND SAY'YOU KNOW WHAT, I WILLWATCH YOUR KIDS SO YOUCAN GO TO WORK, AND STILLEARN A LIVING.'

THAT ISHUGE RIGHT NOW," INAPTOS...ALANILETANG....KSBW ACTIONNEWS EIGHT...