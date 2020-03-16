[email protected] RT @markburgerenerg: #Starbucks temporarily adopts 'to go' model, will close or shorten hours near coronavirus clusters from @CNBC https:/… 2 hours ago

Mark Burger #Starbucks temporarily adopts 'to go' model, will close or shorten hours near coronavirus clusters from @CNBC https://t.co/gRRHwxm3cb 2 hours ago

Charles x RT @raybae689: Starbucks temporarily adopts 'to go' model, will close or shorten hours near coronavirus clusters https://t.co/piUdmmCSXM ht… 3 hours ago

Alaturka News Starbucks Adopts ‘To Go’ Model In U.S. And Canada, Will Close Some Locations https://t.co/BymQkAhPgp https://t.co/EQuK8H7G3G 3 hours ago

Robato11 - Social Distancer Extraordinaire! Starbucks Adopts 'To Go' Model In U.S. And Canada, Will Close Some Locations https://t.co/fx8vnCt95P 3 hours ago

Storming Seas Starbucks Adopts ‘To Go’ Model In U.S. And Canada, Will Close Some Locat... https://t.co/PK8JVjgebc via @YouTube 4 hours ago

Burger Hobo Starbucks I knew you wanted to stop me using your wifi....temporarily adopts ‘to go’ model, will close or shorten h… https://t.co/AQp5hLFEdl 4 hours ago