Governor Sisolak updates on COVID-19 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:08s - Published Governor Steve Sisolak spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Governor Sisolak updates on COVID-19 HAPPENED.AUSTIN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Nocifer RT @rgj: Watch live: Governor Steve Sisolak makes announcement regarding COVID-19. https://t.co/F6nHkSdjlJ 4 days ago RGJ.com Watch live: Governor Steve Sisolak makes announcement regarding COVID-19. https://t.co/F6nHkSdjlJ 4 days ago