NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closure of some 1,800 schools on Sunday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times' 1.1 million kids attend public school in New York City.

The closure also disrupts the daily routine of the city's 75,000 teachers.

The school closure is effective immediately.

Classes will become remote beginning March 23.

While schools will definitely be closed until April 20, de Blasio indicated they could remain that way for much longer.

NYC public schools provide education and meals to more than 114,000 homeless children.

