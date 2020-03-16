Global  

Hoboken, N.J. Announces Curfew

Hoboken, N.J. Announces Curfew

Hoboken, N.J. Announces Curfew

Hoboken, N.J.

Announces a city-wide curfew in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

U.S. city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to coronavirus

The U.S. city of Hoboken, across the Hudson River from New York City, on Saturday announced a night...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Hoboken, N.J. Announces Curfew https://t.co/4VL0Bg01yA via @YouTube 29 minutes ago

ricky77885755

ricky RT @BNODesk: NEW: Hoboken, New Jersey announces daily 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in effort to stop coronavirus 30 minutes ago

JoyLinPark

🇺🇸JoyP⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ConvictionMach1: WOW #Democrat curfew now in Hoboken. When you want control, one excuse is as good as another! https://t.co/MWfyGaY41E… 1 hour ago

mike21756

Michael Schoenfeld RT @NBCNewYork: BREAKING: Hoboken mayor announces nightly coronavirus curfew starting Monday. https://t.co/17LmLmFPMR 2 hours ago

PetersonLouis18

Peterson Louis, M.D. RT @ABC7NY: #BREAKING: Coronavirus Update: Hoboken Mayor announces city-wide curfew to help limit spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/SgGXeyvuK2 3 hours ago

jacey_yorke

Jacey RT @TheLastRefuge2: Escalating Quickly – Hoboken NJ Announces City Wide Enforced Coronavirus Curfew – All Citizens Must Stay in Their Homes… 4 hours ago

AnthonyMulquin2

Anthony Mulquiney. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Lowcountry1Girl: It Begins: Hoboken NJ Announces City-Wide Enforced Coronavirus Curfew. All citizens MUST stay in their homes from 10p… 4 hours ago

