Ohio bars, restaurants respond after being ordered to close amid growing coronavirus concerns
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:04s - Published
3 hours ago < > Embed
Ohio bars, restaurants respond after being ordered to close amid growing coronavirus concerns
On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an unprecedented order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio—effective 9 p.m.
Sunday, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close their doors to face-to-face customers.
Ohio bars, restaurants respond after being ordered to close amid growing coronavirus concerns
HOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE, LAYINGOUT THE PRECAUTIONS TO KEEPVOTERS SAFE.
Recent related news from verified sources
Bars and restaurants across Ohio will be ordered to close by 9 p.m. Sunday as part of Gov. Mike... bizjournals - Published 11 hours ago Also reported by • Mediaite • Mashable • Reuters
Unemployment support and alcohol returns are among the ways the state hopes to help Ohio’s... bizjournals - Published 10 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources