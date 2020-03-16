Federal Reserve Cuts Rates

In an emergency meeting, the US Federal Reserve made the decision to cut rates to near 0% in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in...

The Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates down to zero as the US economy absorbs a massive blow...

caroline mcbean RT @StephenPunwasi : The US cut interest rates to 0% - ON A SUNDAY, a little over a month into the coronavirus pandemic. UK public health t… 2 minutes ago

L RT @BeachMilk : NEGATIVE bank interest rates are nearly here! If they BAN CASH as well (which is the #NWO ’s stated aim) then banks will cha… 22 seconds ago

Jean W RT @LeonardRoxon : You can say whatever***you want about the @POTUS , but most leaders in the world can't come close to how he handles cur… 15 seconds ago

Jiggs RT @spectatorindex : JUST IN: US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero 5 seconds ago

Flatten the TP curve ShrikeTron 🔠 RT @B52Malmet : “The quantitative easing will take the form of $500 billion of treasuries and $200 billion of agency-backed mortgage securit… 3 seconds ago