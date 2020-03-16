Global  

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates

In an emergency meeting, the US Federal Reserve made the decision to cut rates to near 0% in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero and launches $700 billion quantitative easing program

The Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates down to zero as the US economy absorbs a massive blow...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Motley Fool


Fed Cuts Interest Rates to Near Zero to Combat Coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.comTechCrunchMotley FoolRTTNewsReuters India



ShrikeTron

Flatten the TP curve ShrikeTron 🔠 RT @B52Malmet: “The quantitative easing will take the form of $500 billion of treasuries and $200 billion of agency-backed mortgage securit… 3 seconds ago

Sootradhar

Jiggs RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero 5 seconds ago

jeannie_wright

Jean W RT @LeonardRoxon: You can say whatever***you want about the @POTUS, but most leaders in the world can't come close to how he handles cur… 15 seconds ago

DropPebbles

L RT @BeachMilk: NEGATIVE bank interest rates are nearly here! If they BAN CASH as well (which is the #NWO’s stated aim) then banks will cha… 22 seconds ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @AJENews: Toll rises as coronavirus tightens global grip: Live updates • Turkey and Pakistan report new cases • US Federal Reserve c… 24 seconds ago

AJENews

Al Jazeera News Toll rises as coronavirus tightens global grip: Live updates • Turkey and Pakistan report new cases • US Federa… https://t.co/23b9Usi3f9 30 seconds ago

TonyRuiz01

Jose Antonio Ruiz RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero and launches massive $700 billion quantitative easing program https://t.co/gBz5g… 2 minutes ago

carolinemcbean

caroline mcbean RT @StephenPunwasi: The US cut interest rates to 0% - ON A SUNDAY, a little over a month into the coronavirus pandemic. UK public health t… 2 minutes ago


Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published
