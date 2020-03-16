NYC Public Schools to
Close Due to Coronavirus Mayor Bill de Blasio announced
the closure of some 1,800 schools on Sunday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times' 1.1 million kids attend
public school in New York City.
The closure also disrupts
the daily routine of the city's 75,000 teachers.
The school closure is effective immediately.
Classes will become remote beginning March 23.
While schools will definitely
be closed until April 20, de Blasio
indicated they could remain that way for much longer.
NYC public schools provide
education and meals to more than
114,000 homeless children.