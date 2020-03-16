Biden, Sanders Tackle Coronavirus Response At Dem Debate

Global  

Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders exchanged an elbow bump to begin their debate and then discussed how they would solve the coronavirus outbreak.

CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports

