Parents respond to Gov. Walz closing schools

Coronavirus stinger rochester public school officials met this afternoon to discuss the next steps following governor walz's announcement.

On the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens... was at today's conference á and asked parents their thoughts on closing with schools in minnesota being shut down by order of governor walz á parents are trying to find ways to keep their kids educated while not in the classroom.

Erin jensen and her kids were planning to go to florida for spring break in a few weeks.

Now á they're staying put and stocking up.

"i think we're trying to prepare, stock up the house with lots of books so that we don't get too far behind in reading and learning.

Cuz it's gonna be quite a bit of time off."

Jensen works the night shift at mayo á and understands how big of a challenge it is for parents to find care for their kids.

"everyone's pooling together resources together, who's available to help others, they're networking, working on a list of babysitters and people that can help so people don't have to miss work."

As for rochester public schools á superintenden t michael munoz says the district is working on a plan for distance learning and for child care.

"we want to bring our teachers together to really help us come up with that plan."

Munoz applauds the work the district has been doing with being faced with this challenge.

"we think we're ahead of things, we've been having conversations internally about those type of plans.

I think it'll really help us out."

It is not yet clear if days missed would the district will be busy planning for potential eá learning the next two weeks.

Rps spring break is march 28áapril 5.

The earliest students could be back in class in person..

Is april 6th.