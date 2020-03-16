Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon

Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon

Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon

Just a few hours after Governor Mike DeWine said he wouldn't be surprised if Ohio schools didn't reopen this school year as coronavirus numbers continue to rise, he also expressed that he would be ordering day care centers to close in the near future.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon

OFFICE.CALL AHEAD.SO THEY CAN MAKE ARRANGEMENTS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PairsonnalitesA

Stigmabase | ASIA Fighting Stigma : Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon: “I would plead if anyone h… https://t.co/AtbkgeaZlv 53 minutes ago

twilight19521

Bill RT @DavidWaddell5: Ohio Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon — UNBELIEVABLE https://t.co/6EUbsU6rmU 3 hours ago

shilohsmom78

sinta ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @cleveland19news: BREAKING: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said state officials are mulling over whether to close restaurants, bars, and schools… 4 hours ago

Mack__Manley

Mackenzie Manley RT @nswartsell: "We are literally at a crucial, crucial, crucial stage," DeWine says. All bars and restaurants in Ohio will close at 9 pm… 7 hours ago

Josie0620

josie eichenlaub RT @WEWS: “I would plead if anyone has a child in daycare and you can conceivably figure out a way to take that child out of day care pleas… 7 hours ago

david_j_thomas

David Thomas "On Sunday, DeWine said while he hasn’t ordered day care centers to close yet, an order will be coming soon. “I wou… https://t.co/mBc5N0luOq 7 hours ago

SCogsworth

Just here for sh!ts and giggles RT @Mandalorian_Ren: Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon https://t.co/rT2Unq7Dv0 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.