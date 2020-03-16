Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:46s - Published Gov. DeWine says an order to close day care centers will happen soon Just a few hours after Governor Mike DeWine said he wouldn't be surprised if Ohio schools didn't reopen this school year as coronavirus numbers continue to rise, he also expressed that he would be ordering day care centers to close in the near future. 0

