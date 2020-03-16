Global  

USI Coaches Prepared To Go To Bat For Relief For Spring Athletes:

Friday it was announced by the glvc that a vote passed to cancel the remaining 2020 glvc championships ... and that quote: "the suspension of all countable athletically related activities including competition and practices is effective immediately across all 24 glvc sports."

"the glvc will review the status of the league suspension on april 6th."

After the decision to postpone was made..

There came the question of what would happen to athletes that participated in spring sports that were just beginning.

The ncaa d one council coordination committee then agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports.

And though nothing has been said of athletes lower than d one yet..

Usi coaches are prepared to push for the same for their student athletes.

It's everybody it's not just the seniors, everybody deserves a year back, i mean when you look at every spring sport, we only got to play 28 percent of our season, i don't think any athlete should have to use a full season getting cut short with these circumstance s, so yes the seniors are the ones that if they decide to not give them a year, they're the ones who's season is over they won't have another chance and that's where we feel for them but at the same time, i think every student athlete deserves a year back.

I do know that, i know that d2 will not go away quietly, and i know that all of us coaches are going to fight for our kids and i will fight for our seniors and, i think that if d1 is going to go, i'm assuming, i think that d2 will piggyback and i'm hoping obviously because that's not right, and even d3.

If our kids can't get a year of eligibility back, i would love for them to finish out and be able to play this remaining of the year.




