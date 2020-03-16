Global  

When Calls the Heart S07E05 An Unexpected Gift

When Calls the Heart 7x05 "An Unexpected Gift" Season 7 Episode 5 Promo trailer HD & Sneak Peek - When Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) receives flowers from a secret admirer in “An Unexpected Gift” she suspects either Nathan (Kevin McGarry) or Lucas (Chris McNally) may be behind the mysterious delivery in “When Calls the Heart,” Sunday, March 22 (8 p.m.

ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel, which has the whole town wondering who left them.

Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee (Kavan Smith) organize Jesse (Aren Buchholz) & Clara’s (Eva Bourne) Bachelor and Bachelorette parties.

