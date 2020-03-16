Supergirl S05E16 Alex in Wonderland

Global  

Supergirl 5x16 "Alex in Wonderland" Season 5 Episode 16 Promo trailer HD - ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE – Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona.

Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news.

Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki (#516).

Original airdate 3/22/2020.

