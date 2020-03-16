covid 19 lcg new updates

Of our attention."

The lafayette consoildated gov held yet another press conference this afternoon informing the public of the musures they are taking to prevent the spread of the covid 19 virus in lafayette...though we w've all be told to practice good hygene and clean work spaces frequently....officials are putting an imphasis on the importance of social distancing.

"as a threat increases so does a level of the preparedness" lcg officials announcing a list of changes meant to contain the spread of the covid 19 vvirus"practice social distancing and to use your best judgment and common sense in this public health emergency" court houses, the public librar's and other lcg offices will be closed to the public...though there are no cases in acadiana, officials believe that could change"testing is occurring as we speak...we have individuals for whom we have tested so that number could change" but the vulnerable population remains the same"especially people older than 80 individuals with underlying health issues like diabetes heart disease cancer those individuals are at a very great risk in fact the mortality is much higher than the flu in those individuals" "'m in that age bracket where we are more susceptible to possibly getting it" kathy rodriguez says sh's been paying close attention to recommendations to the cdc and local media to ensure she stays healthy"i have no desire to go see anything or eat anywhere until they see it safe i have the food and things that i need at home and 'm just gonna do that i just think i's smart to pay attention to the recommendation."

"the steps that w're taking prevent us from getting to the point to where we need to be implementing those stricter plans, so again we